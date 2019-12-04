|
Stephen Aberle
Aiken - Mr. Stephen William Aberle, 84, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Mr. Aberle was born in Philadelphia, PA, a son of the late Stephen J. and Anna M. Cleary Aberle. He had been a resident of Aiken for over 3 years, and was a retired Engineer in the nuclear power industry. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his children, Patricia T. Aberle, Susan Lynn Gullion, Sharon Lynne Aberle-Dixon, Ann-Cleary Sloan Aberle, Stephen Patrick Aberle, Michael Peter Aberle, Matthew Paul Aberle, Timothy John Aberle, James Joseph Aberle, Maximilian Sloan Aberle; 17 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Anne Aberle; two brothers, William Aberle and John Aberle.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave., with the Very Reverend Gregory Wilson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, P.O. Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.
