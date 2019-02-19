Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen "Ron" Callahan. View Sign

Stephen "Ron" Callahan

AIKEN - Ron Callahan, 76, went home to his Heavenly Father on February 16, 2019 with is family by his side.

Ron was born in Waycross GA to Edgar and Ora Lee Callahan on March 28, 1942. He retired after over 30 years of service as Comptroller of Johnson Dulaney Builders on Hilton Head, SC. Gardening was his passion and oh how he loved his yard and roses.

Ron is survived by his wife, Linda with 54 years of marriage, his daughter Stephanie Turner, her Husband, David and grandchildren Patryk and Ayrenne of North Augusta, SC and his son Steve Callahan of Aiken, SC.

Ron was predeceased by his brother Gene Callahan. He is survived by his sister Frances Taylor of Waycross, GA, brother James Callahan of Statesboro, GA, sister Faye Reece of Winston Salem, NC and sister-in-law, Gloria Johnson of Hilton Head, SC and as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at Town Creek Baptist Church in Aiken on Sunday February 24th at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial Donations may be made to Encompass Health-Hospice 37 Varden Drive, Suite B Aiken, SC 29803.

