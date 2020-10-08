Stephen Hayes Pack, 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday October 4, 2020, peacefully in the comfort of his home.
Born in Old Hickory, Tennessee on December 26, 1947, "Pappy" was the son of the late Richard Hayes Pack and Erma Dell Blackburn Pack, and he was the brother of the late Richard Terry Pack. He moved to Barnwell, South Carolina in 1952, making it his home to raise his family for the next 67 years. He retired from the Savannah River Site in October 2005 with 30 years of employment. He was a member of the Ellenton Agriculture Club and the Barnwell Mason's Harmony Lodge #17. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and Hagood Avenue Baptist Church. Throughout his life he was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and coach. He was the beloved husband to Lillian Mell Carter Pack for 52 years.
Pappy was a loving man with many passions. He lived life to the fullest, he never met a stranger, and he brought a smile to everyone who met him.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his three sons, Edwin Joel Pack (Aiken, South Carolina), Richard Noel Pack (Lexington, South Carolina), and Travis Layfette Pack (Greenville, North Carolina); two daughters-in-law, Heather Riddle Pack (Aiken, South Carolina) and Erica Spitzer Pack (Lexington, South Carolina); two granddaughters Sydney Heather Pack (Lexington, South Carolina) and Chloe Hayes Pack (Aiken, South Carolina); two grandsons Brandon Carter Pack (Lexington, South Carolina) and Jacob Camden Pack (Greenville, North Carolina); two sisters-in-law, Cindy Gardner Pack (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) and Ann Templeton Carter (Greenville, South Carolina); brother-in-law, Starling Edwin Carter Jr. (Greenville, South Carolina); and the following nieces and nephews: Misty Pack Skvoretz (Charlotte, North Carolina), Russell Terry Pack (Oak Ridge, Tennessee), Starling Edwin Carter III (Greenville, South Carolina) and April Carter Nolan (Reidville, South Carolina).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00AM in Hagood Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Catoe and Rev. David Turner officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Barnwell County Memory Gardens on Reynolds Rd. The family will greet guests outside the church one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 guest are asked to use social distancing. For those unable to attend in the church, the service will be broadcast on 96.1FM for cars in the parking lot and also on Hagood Avenue Baptist face book page.
The family would also like to thank the many healthcare providers who took such good care of our Pappy over the past four years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hagood Avenue Baptist Church, 1144 Hagood Avenue, Barnwell, SC 29812.
