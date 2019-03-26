Steven Ansley
|
WILLISTON - Mr. Steven Ansley entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of his mother, Ms. Lakenya Cuthbertson, 26 Lisa Street, Williston, SC 29853, or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
http://www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 26, 2019