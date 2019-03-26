Steven Ansley

Steven Ansley
WILLISTON - Mr. Steven Ansley entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of his mother, Ms. Lakenya Cuthbertson, 26 Lisa Street, Williston, SC 29853, or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 26, 2019
