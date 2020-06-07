Steven Dennis Gade

Aiken - Steven Dennis Gade passed away at his home on March 16th, 2020, at the age of 69.

Steve was born to the late Marvin and Lorriane Gade in Iowa City, Iowa on December 12th, 1950. He was a kind and giving man who would help anyone who was in need. Steve was an extremely gifted and talented person. A hard working man who's motto was "If you're going to do it, do it right", and he did. He farmed, built, repaired, restored, engineered, designed and fixed almost anything and his carpentry and furniture making are truly works of art. He is dearly loved and his generous heart and deeds will live on in the lives of those who loved him and were touched by him.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lorraine Gade; two brothers, Richard Gade and Michael Gade; and nephew, David Gade. He is survived by his son, Winter Gade; brother, Jeffrey Gade; sisters, Patricia Conn, Laura Walls, Mary Brown, and Karen Murphy; along with countless Nieces and Nephews.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date after the COVID-19 period by The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234).



