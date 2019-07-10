Steven Elliott
Aiken - PAUL STEVEN ELLIOTT, 74, co-owner of the General Elliott Inn, passed away July 8, 2019 at his home.
Steve was born in Delaware, OH, November 29, 1944. He graduated with honors from Ohio Wesley University with a Doctor of Law degree. Upon graduation Steve accepted a position with a law firm in Palm Beach, FL. Later he worked as a corporate attorney for several large law firms in Florida. He was able to travel the entire world with this position. He served one year as a temporary judge in the court system of West Palm Beach due to a shortage of qualified lawyers.
Steve met Kay General in October of 2000 and it was love at first sight. They were married May 22, 2003. During their time together Kay and Steve decided to move to Aiken and open a B&B with a fine dining restaurant.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Kay; daughter, Stacy Elliott; step-son, Don Luther (Karen); step-daughter, Jodie Kofod (Michael) and three grandsons.
An open house in Steve's memory will be held Thursday afternoon from 2 until 4 o'clock at the General Elliott Inn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to FOTAS (letlovelive.org).
