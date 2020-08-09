Steven James Apida
AIKEN - Steven James Apida, age 54, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Steven was born in Glen Ellyn, IL to Rod Apida and the late Diane Richie. He had been a resident of Aiken, SC for the past three years, having previously lived in Merriam, KS. He had an amazing mechanical mind and loved working with his hands. He could repair and/or create just about anything. His family and friends would refer to Steve as "Mr. Jack of all Trades". When he wasn't helping family with projects he would tinker with working on cars and lawn equipment. Through the years Steven's health had been challenged. He was a recipient of a heart transplant 8 years ago. While surgery was successful, he struggled with other health issues and died peacefully in his sleep at his Aiken home. Steven will be missed by family and friends.
In addition to his father, Rod and step-mother Sharon, Steven is survived by his daughter, Kristin Apida; his siblings, Barbara LaBarbera, Joanne Apida, and James Apida; as well as step brothers and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held in his home state of Illinois at a later date. Steven will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may at www.georgefuneralhomes.com