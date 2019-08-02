Steven Odoms
BARNWELL - Mr. Steven Odoms entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may contact his wife Mrs. Sheron J. Odoms at 88 Dicks Street, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc., 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 2, 2019