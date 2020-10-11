Steven Yukio Okawa
Isle of Palms - Steven Y. Okawa passed away at his home in Isle of Palms, South Carolina on August 8, 2020 after battling cancer for 2 years; he was 67.
Steve was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 15, 1952. Growing up in Canoga Park, California, Steve developed a lifelong love of surfing and became an early entrepreneur, mowing lawns to purchase his first car at age 16. He graduated from Canoga Park High School and went on to earn a BA degree at California State University at Northridge.
Steve began his career with Rockwell International in Canoga Park and then transferred to Richland,Washington, where he worked at the Hanford site for 14 years. Steve spent the majority of his career in the nuclear field at Savannah River Site in Aiken, SC. His primary contribution was as Senior Manager in the Site Technical and Utility services organization. In his last assignment prior to retirement, he supported the operation of Defense Waste Processing Facility as the Maintenance and Work control Manager.
Steve loved surfing, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing and boating. He was a master wood worker, furniture maker, wood turner, and all-around carpenter. He played bass guitar in the Praise Band at his church. He was an avid gardener and experienced tree cutter.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Sue, and his children: Sarah Sweat, Katie Clare (Jeremy) and Tricia Sowder (Cameron). Steve will also be fondly remembered by his 4 grandchildren: Marli Sweat, Hailey Sweat, Madelyn Clare, and Connor Clare; his siblings: Karen Bluefield (David), Diana Nelson (Ron), and Paul Okawa (Hamida). Steve was predeceased by his father Ronald Okawa, mother Afton Okawa, and brother Russell Okawa. Steve will also be forever remembered by nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
The family has decided not to have a memorial service due to the coronavirus but will sprinkle Steve's ashes in the Pacific Ocean with his siblings and extended family sometime next year.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested sending donations to one of two missions:
