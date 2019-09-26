Sue Anne Moore
AIKEN - Sue Anne Moore, born Sue Anne Scotten, age 69 entered eternal rest Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born November 18, 1949 in Wilmington, Delaware she moved to Aiken, South Carolina in 1952. She was the daughter of the late William Cordell Scotten, III and Maxine Frasch Scotten. She is survived by her son Patrick Michael Servedio, daughter-in-law Christine Green Servedio, daughter Nicole Christine Amerson, son-in-law Michael Keith Amerson, Jr., grandson Zachary Michael Amerson, brothers Stephen Lee Scotten and David Edward Scotten, sister-in-law Donna Holley Scotten as well as three nieces Emily Adriel Scotten, Michaela Kristen Scotten, Melanie Grace Scotten, and two nephews Hagan Cordell Scotten and Jonathan Uriah Scotten. Sue Anne graduated from Aiken High School and the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She was vibrant and creative; qualities she put to use in a career in marketing and editing. Sue Anne loved literature, philosophy, art and gardening. Private services will be held at The Order of St. Helena in Augusta, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The Order of St Helena at https://www.osh.org/donate/ or The Mental Illness Recovery Center, Inc. at http://www.mirci.org/ in her memory.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 26, 2019