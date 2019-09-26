Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Anne Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



AIKEN - Sue Anne Moore, born Sue Anne Scotten, age 69 entered eternal rest Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born November 18, 1949 in Wilmington, Delaware she moved to Aiken, South Carolina in 1952. She was the daughter of the late William Cordell Scotten, III and Maxine Frasch Scotten. She is survived by her son Patrick Michael Servedio, daughter-in-law Christine Green Servedio, daughter Nicole Christine Amerson, son-in-law Michael Keith Amerson, Jr., grandson Zachary Michael Amerson, brothers Stephen Lee Scotten and David Edward Scotten, sister-in-law Donna Holley Scotten as well as three nieces Emily Adriel Scotten, Michaela Kristen Scotten, Melanie Grace Scotten, and two nephews Hagan Cordell Scotten and Jonathan Uriah Scotten. Sue Anne graduated from Aiken High School and the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She was vibrant and creative; qualities she put to use in a career in marketing and editing. Sue Anne loved literature, philosophy, art and gardening. Private services will be held at The Order of St. Helena in Augusta, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The Order of St Helena at

Sue Anne MooreAIKEN - Sue Anne Moore, born Sue Anne Scotten, age 69 entered eternal rest Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born November 18, 1949 in Wilmington, Delaware she moved to Aiken, South Carolina in 1952. She was the daughter of the late William Cordell Scotten, III and Maxine Frasch Scotten. She is survived by her son Patrick Michael Servedio, daughter-in-law Christine Green Servedio, daughter Nicole Christine Amerson, son-in-law Michael Keith Amerson, Jr., grandson Zachary Michael Amerson, brothers Stephen Lee Scotten and David Edward Scotten, sister-in-law Donna Holley Scotten as well as three nieces Emily Adriel Scotten, Michaela Kristen Scotten, Melanie Grace Scotten, and two nephews Hagan Cordell Scotten and Jonathan Uriah Scotten. Sue Anne graduated from Aiken High School and the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She was vibrant and creative; qualities she put to use in a career in marketing and editing. Sue Anne loved literature, philosophy, art and gardening. Private services will be held at The Order of St. Helena in Augusta, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The Order of St Helena at https://www.osh.org/donate/ or The Mental Illness Recovery Center, Inc. at http://www.mirci.org/ in her memory. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close