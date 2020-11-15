1/1
Sue M. Coker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue M. Coker
AIKEN - Sue M. Coker, 79, of Aiken, SC, peacefully broke the bonds of her earthly body on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after a short but devastating illness.
A native of Inman, SC, Sue was the daughter of Albert Monroe Maxwell and Jennie Lewis Maxwell. She was a retired educator of Aiken County public schools. She loved good books, good music, Duke Basketball, having her toes in the sand at Ocean Drive, SC and, above all, having her beloved friends and family around her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry, of 50 years. She is survived by her children, Bronwyn Coker Dawsey (Jared) of Chapin, SC, Brandon Maxwell Coker of Aiken, SC; her grandchildren, Smith, McCullough, and Arlis Dawsey of Chapin. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice Morrow of Spartanburg and Cheryl Boone (Tim) of Jackson, NC; sisters-in-law, Judy Bailey (Richard) of Modoc, SC and Theda R. Coker of Aiken, SC and her dear, dear nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prisma Health Hospice.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the physicians, caregivers, and friends and family for their kindness and compassion.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family.
www.caughmanchapin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
8033453500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved