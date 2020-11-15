Sue M. CokerAIKEN - Sue M. Coker, 79, of Aiken, SC, peacefully broke the bonds of her earthly body on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after a short but devastating illness.A native of Inman, SC, Sue was the daughter of Albert Monroe Maxwell and Jennie Lewis Maxwell. She was a retired educator of Aiken County public schools. She loved good books, good music, Duke Basketball, having her toes in the sand at Ocean Drive, SC and, above all, having her beloved friends and family around her.She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry, of 50 years. She is survived by her children, Bronwyn Coker Dawsey (Jared) of Chapin, SC, Brandon Maxwell Coker of Aiken, SC; her grandchildren, Smith, McCullough, and Arlis Dawsey of Chapin. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice Morrow of Spartanburg and Cheryl Boone (Tim) of Jackson, NC; sisters-in-law, Judy Bailey (Richard) of Modoc, SC and Theda R. Coker of Aiken, SC and her dear, dear nieces and nephews.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prisma Health Hospice.The family wishes to express their appreciation to the physicians, caregivers, and friends and family for their kindness and compassion.Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family.