Susan "Annette" Gentilucci
Aiken - SUSAN "ANNETTE" GENTILUCCI, 82, beloved wife of Joseph A. Gentilucci, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Scotland, Annette was the daughter of the late Daniel and Agnes Lennox Grimley. In 1952, at the age of 15, she immigrated with her family to the United States. They settled in Niagara Falls, NY where she graduated from St. Mary of the Cataract Catholic High School after which she entered employment with DuPont where she met her future husband, Joseph. They married on April 12, 1958. Life and family pursuits resulted in relocations to Texas and Indiana after which in 1978 they settled in Aiken. Annette was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, active in family, school, and church matters, and a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Joseph of over 61 years, include three children, Augustine J. Gentilucci (Barbara), Houston, TX, Anne Marie Griffith (M. Anderson), Aiken, Joseph Daniel Gentilucci, Lampertswald, Germany; grandchildren, Todd, Aaron and Sarah Gentilucci, Zach and Hannah Griffith; two great-grandchildren, William and Camden Gentilucci; a brother, Daniel Grimley (Joann), Santa Clara, CA; brother-in-law Ted Gentilucci (Mary Ann); sister-in-laws, Jay Gentilucci Sisti, Michele Gentilucci. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a grandson, Christian Joseph Griffith.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, February 21st 6-8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6:30 PM.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday morning, February 22nd at Old St. Mary Help of Christians Church, Park Avenue with The Very Rev. Gregory B. Wilson, VF as Celebrant. Final commendation and farewell prayers will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , (lung.org).
