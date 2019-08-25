Susan Irene Wisz
AIKEN - Susan Irene Wisz, died Friday, August 23, 2019.
Susan was born October 30, 1938 in Wauwatosa, WI to the late John Frederick Range and the late Camilla Marie Mappes Range. She was a Registered Nurse prior to becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother. Susan was a former resident of Burr Ridge, IL, having made Aiken, SC her home for the past nine years. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed reading, sewing, needle pointing, and watching old movies. She was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, John R. Range. Survivors include her beloved husband of 55 years, George T. Wisz; a daughter, Shirley M. Wisz of Aiken, SC; and a son, Steven V. Wisz (Julie).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Susan Irene Wisz may be made to the Albrecht SPCA Center of Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
