Susan Kim Greene
Windsor - SUSAN KIM GREENE, 61, beloved wife of Johnnie L. Greene, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, GA.
A native of Lithonia, GA, Kim was a daughter of Wayne Fielder and Elizabeth Maxwell Ghee. She moved to Aiken in 1985. She worked at Cumberland Village, and was a member of Clearwater Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Johnnie, include her father of Rex, GA; mother of Monticello, GA; step-son, Johnny Greene, Windsor; grandson, Skyler Greene (Ashley); great-granddaughters, Aubrey Coble, Madilyn Greene; sister, Denise Worley, Franklin Springs, GA; brothers, David Fielder, Tennessee, Jimmy Fielder, Monticello, GA. She was preceded in death by her son, Jantzen Bradley.
A private graveside service will be held Friday afternoon, April 10th at 1 o'clock in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed and viewable on the Shellhouse Rivers Facebook page. Those who would like to show support to the family may do so by lining the drive of the cemetery and remaining in or by your car during the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Clearwater Branch Baptist Church.
