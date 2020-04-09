Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Aiken Memorial Gardens. Those who would like to show support to the family may do so by lining the drive of the cemetery and remaining in or by your car during the service.The service will be livestreamed and viewable on the Shellhouse Rivers Facebook page. Aiken Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kim Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Kim Greene Obituary
Susan Kim Greene
Windsor - SUSAN KIM GREENE, 61, beloved wife of Johnnie L. Greene, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, GA.
A native of Lithonia, GA, Kim was a daughter of Wayne Fielder and Elizabeth Maxwell Ghee. She moved to Aiken in 1985. She worked at Cumberland Village, and was a member of Clearwater Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Johnnie, include her father of Rex, GA; mother of Monticello, GA; step-son, Johnny Greene, Windsor; grandson, Skyler Greene (Ashley); great-granddaughters, Aubrey Coble, Madilyn Greene; sister, Denise Worley, Franklin Springs, GA; brothers, David Fielder, Tennessee, Jimmy Fielder, Monticello, GA. She was preceded in death by her son, Jantzen Bradley.
A private graveside service will be held Friday afternoon, April 10th at 1 o'clock in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed and viewable on the Shellhouse Rivers Facebook page. Those who would like to show support to the family may do so by lining the drive of the cemetery and remaining in or by your car during the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Clearwater Branch Baptist Church.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -