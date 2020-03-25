|
Susan Rogers
Aiken - Susan Rogers died Monday, 23 March, 2020. Born Susan Margot Cross on 15 January 1939 to Virgil Douglas Cross and Kathleen Malinda Conner Cross in Knoxville, Tennessee.
After graduating from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN in 1957 she graduated from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN in 1961 with a degree in Sociology. She was employed as a social worker in Knoxville, TN before transitioning to elementary education and moving to Havre de Grace, MD where she met her future husband, Harry. She and Harry were married in Salt Lake City, UT on 1 Sep 1967. After 30 years in Maryland, raising son Grier, and enjoying bowling, tennis, golf, and bridge, Grace (Harry's Princess) and Harry retired to Aiken, SC in 2002. She was known as a competitor in all of her activities and will be greatly missed by fellow contenders and friends.
She is survived by husband, Harry and son, Grier of Aiken; brother Jody (Sue) of Atlanta and nieces and nephews in Atlanta and Maryville, TN. There will be no services. Private interment in Blount County, TN. Memorials may be directed to FOTAS, PO Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
