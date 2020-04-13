|
|
Susan Sadowski
AIKEN - SUSAN MARGARET "SUSIE" SADOWSKI, 67, passed away after a battle with cancer on April 11, 2020.
Susie was born in Detroit, MI. She obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Ohio University in Athens, OH, where she met the love of her life, husband Edward Sadowski. She is survived by her husband, two adult sons, Jason and Thomas, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews. She is also survived by many friends who became part of her family.
Susie worked as a psychologist, grant writer, technical writer for 23 years in Ohio, Michigan and South Carolina. She developed the first program for Talented and Gifted students in Southeastern Ohio.
Volunteer work included being a Guardian ad Litem, working with students and preschoolers at Helping Hands, church usher at Our Lady of Peace in North Augusta, Aiken Playhouse prop manager and actor and a member of PFLAG. She was a devoted supporter of all minority groups.
A private funeral service will be held Tuesday at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Susie's Life will be announced at a later date once it is appropriate to safely gather again publicly.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
