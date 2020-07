Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan W. Wargo

AIKEN - Mrs. Susan W. Wargo, 79, loving wife of Michael Wargo, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC



