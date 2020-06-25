Susie Mae Kidrick

Washington, D.C. - Susie Mae Kidrick (nee Griffin), 81, of Washington, D.C. passed from earth into heaven, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

She received her formal education at Edgefield County Academy in Edgefield, S.C. At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Macedonia Baptist Church in Edgefield, S.C.

She leaves to continue her legacy two daughters, Thomasina West of Hepzibah, G.A. and Angela Oliphant of Glen Burnie, M.D.; two sons, Thornton Kidrick III (Willette) of Suitland, M.D. and Anthony Kidrick of Cheverly M.D.; three sisters Nancy Blocker of Aiken, S.C., Sarah Williams (Fred) of Edgefield, S.C., and Jennie Stevens-Reid (Carlos) of Bowie, M.D.; one brother, Raymond Griffin of Columbia, S.C.; eight granddaughters; two grandsons; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends and visitors at Cedar Hill Funeral Home in Suitland, M.D., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 am., Pastor Marcus Barber will officiate. Burial will follow the viewing at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, M.D.



