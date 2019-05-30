Suzanne Jirel Principi
AIKEN - Suzanne Jirel Principi, born June 5th, 1962, entered into rest on May 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Aiken, SC after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Savannah, GA to the late Robert L. Jirel, Sr. and Annie Joe Simpson Jirel. Suzanne was a nurse for 35 years, a graduate from Polk Community College, University of Central Florida, and earned her Master of Nursing from MCG, GA. She moved from Merritt Island, FL to Aiken, SC in 1996 to continue her career as a hospice and palliative care nurse and director. During her professional career she was instrumental in promoting hospice and palliative care philosophy at a local and regional level. She was passionate and always put other's needs before her own.
Suzanne cared deeply for her loved ones, lead an active personal life with family, friends, and loved to travel.
She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Ann Principi, Greenwood, SC and Julianne Principi, Aiken, SC; brother, Robert "Lee" Jirel, Jr. (Carol), Chapin, SC; sister, Lynn Herrington, Jefferson, GA; two nephews, Robert Lee "Bobby" Jirel, III and Evan Carl Jirel; niece, Tara Anne Lewis (John) Hoschton, GA; great niece and nephew, Haylee and Jake; along with many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins; and special long-time friends Michelle Westcott, and Diane and John Pierpoint.
A memorial celebration will be on June 1st, 2019 from 2:30pm - 5:00 pm at George Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Aiken County Animal Shelter (333 Wire Rd, Aiken, SC 29801).
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 30, 2019