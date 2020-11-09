Suzanne Allison Prendergast, 58, of North Augusta, died peacefully in her sleep on November 5, 2020, after a long illness.
The Rev. Mark A. Abdelnour will officiate Sue's outdoor Celebration of Life on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens. As a courtesy to all, please wear a mask.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Robert M. Prendergast, Sr. and brother, Robert M. "Mickey" Prendergast, Jr. (Rachael P. May, Rebecca Prendergast, Michelle Prendergast, and Christopher Prendergast). Born on March 12, 1962, Sue is survived by her mother, Nancy D. Prendergast of Graniteville; brother, Frank Prendergast (Amy; Allie, Jessie, and Frank, Jr.) Orlando, FL; and her sister, Beth Prendergast Hendrix (Preston Unger and Tenison Hendrix) of Irmo.
A graduate of North Augusta High School and the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry, Sue owned and operated American Dental Labs in Augusta, GA, for more than 20 years. She was a beautiful soul, gifted artist, musician, and a great golfer! You may make memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project
