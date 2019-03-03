Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Owens. View Sign



AIKEN - Graveside Funeral services for Sybil Lain Owens, 76, of Aiken, S.C. will be held twelve o'clock noon on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Double Pond Baptist Church Cemetery, Blackville, S.C. with Reverend Dr. Kenneth Catoe officiating. The family has asked that memorials be given in memory of Sybil to Hagood Avenue Baptist Church 1144 Hagood Ave. Barnwell, S.C. 29812. Sybil passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Born in Barnwell County she was a daughter of the late Jesse E. Lain and Lore Dyches Lain. She was first married to the late Dennis Laurie Gunnells and was the widow of Ronald Owens. She formerly worked as a nursing assistant for the Barnwell County Nursing Home and was a member of Hagood Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law Deloris Gunnells of Aiken; grandchildren Jennifer M. Brunson, Dennis C. (Amanda) Gunnells, Michael (Emily) Gunnells, Shelley (Steven) Walling, James Zawacki; great-grandchildren, Evan, Elijah, McKenley, Charlotte, Cyleigh, Jacob and Kelsey; a sister Joyce Janell Lain Mashburn of Doerun, Ga.; brothers Joseph Robert "Bob" Lain of Aiken, Russell (Sybil) Lain and David (Evelyn) Lain all of Barnwell; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Sherry Zawacki and her son Dennis Allen Gunnells.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at

70 N Elko St

Williston , SC 29853

