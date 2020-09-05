1/
Sylvia Anderson
WILLISTON - A Graveside Funeral Service for Sylvia Ann Lee Anderson, 86, of Williston, SC will be held two o'clock p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Williston Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Stephen Burnette officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given in Mrs. Sylvia's memory to the Williston First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 366, Williston, SC 29853. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. She passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Born in Clarendon County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Wilbur Lee and Sylvia Snyder Lee Cartledge and was the widow of Samuel Nelson "Nick" Anderson. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williston and was in the Lydia Sunday School Class. She was a very good seamstress; she worked for Carolina Glove and Skyline Manufacturing for a number of years. She enjoyed canning vegetables for her family to enjoy.
Survivors include her daughters Anne (Rodney) Pruitt of Williston and Sharon (Benjamin) Williams of North; a son Gary (Susan) Anderson of Aiken; grandchildren Jill, Paul, Martha, Erin, Megan, Lindsey (Ryan), Michael (Victoria), Jennifer (Philip), Stephen (Miki); great grandchildren Amber, Ashley, Brandon, Zachary, Cameron, Riley, MJ, Abigail, Mila, Sadie, Sienna, Woodrow and Caden; a great-great granddaughter Hannah; sisters Helen Carter and Shirley Loebig both of Covington, GA; brothers Kyser Cartledge and Bennie Cartledge both of Conyers, GA.
In addition to her husband, Sam Anderson, she was preceded in death by a sister Laverne Pate and a brother Wilson Lee.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 16, 2020.
