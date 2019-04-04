Sylvia Ann Williams Koss
|
AIKEN - SYLVIA ANN WILLIAMS KOSS, 40, beloved wife of Kevin D. Koss, entered into rest Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 AM at New Holland Mennonite Church, 2539 Old Ninety Six Indian Trail, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Maranatha Baptist Church, P.O. Box 932, Aiken, SC 29802.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 4, 2019