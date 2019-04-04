Sylvia Ann Williams Koss

Sylvia Ann Williams Koss
AIKEN - SYLVIA ANN WILLIAMS KOSS, 40, beloved wife of Kevin D. Koss, entered into rest Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 AM at New Holland Mennonite Church, 2539 Old Ninety Six Indian Trail, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Maranatha Baptist Church, P.O. Box 932, Aiken, SC 29802.
Visit the online guestbook at
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 4, 2019
