Sylvia Bryant
Sylvia Bryant
GRANITEVILLE - Sylvia Melton Bryant went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 6, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10th at 2pm at Napier Funeral Home in Graniteville, Pastor Todd Sessions officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 1-2pm. Sylvia was born on June 4, 1935 in Graniteville, SC. She was the daughter of the late Jessie T. Melton and Jewell Thomas Melton. She was a lifelong resident of Graniteville and a Customer Service Manager for Graniteville Company for over 40 years. Sylvia and her husband, Ronnie Bryant recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They began their journey together on August 13, 1954 at Calvary Baptist Church in Graniteville. Sylvia was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church and served there for many years. Currently, she was a member of Graniteville First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and choir member. More important to her than where or how she served was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She was always more than happy to share her faith and what it meant to her. Her walk with Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of who she was. Sylvia loved her family and was deeply loved in return. Her infectious smile drew people in, and her personality and warmth made you want to stay in her world for awhile. Once you were there, Sylvia had a way of making sure you knew you were loved and truly mattered to her. The impact she had on others will be felt for years to come. It is with deep and profound sadness that we must say goodbye to this wonderful woman for now, but we will see her again. Sylvia is survived by her husband Ronnie, daughter Tonia B. Thompson(Bill), son Ron Bryant(Samantha), grandchildren Cory Bryant(Mary Elizabeth), Julianne Bryant, Ryan Garbutt, and Brianne Garbutt. In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her brothers Otis Melton and Lenwood Melton. Pallbearers will be Cory Bryant, Gary Bryant, Chester Enlow, Earl Melton, Ken Harris, and Larry Harris. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home at Greenwood. A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for their support and care. Napier Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
