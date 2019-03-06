Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Scarborough. View Sign

Sylvia Scarborough

AIKEN - Mrs. Sylvia Sexton Scarborough, 82, beloved wife of Coile Franklin Scarborough, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM, preceded by visitation with friends and family members at 10:00 AM.

Born in Enterprise, AL, June 14, 1936, Mrs. Scarborough was a daughter of the late Hector Carl and Sue Killgore Sexton.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Scarborough is survived by Coile Franklin "Frankie" Scarborough, Jr., Orlando, FL; Suzanne Elaine "Suzy" Scarborough, Columbia, SC; David "Glenn" Scarborough, Hollywood, FL; granddaughters, Cody Maree Scarborough, NY City, Lauren Alexis Scarborough, Columbia, SC and Jessie Taylor Scarborough-Ghent, Minneapolis, MN.

Sylvia loved her Lord, her family, and loved serving with her husband Coile in Music Ministry for sixty years in seven churches, including 17 at Aiken's First Baptist Church and 29 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Sylvia was an accomplished soloist, children's choir director, and choir member. She also taught special needs children for Aiken County Public Schools and drove the bus to transport them.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 100 Cornerstone Dr., Aiken, SC 29801.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801



Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 6, 2019

