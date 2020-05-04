Sylvia Susan McDavid
AIKEN - Sylvia Susan McDavid, age 66, entered into rest Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Susan, as she was affectionately known, was born March 13, 1954 in Augusta, GA to the late Lloyd Lee and the late Francis Bishop Lee. She had made the area her home since 1991, having previously lived in Northern, VA. Susan retired from the Aiken County Public School System in 2016 as an aide and bus driver. Susan was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, trips to the beach, and being outdoors.
Survivors include her three children: Gus (Lorrie) Tolias of Warrenville, SC (grandchildren: Brandon, Brooke, and Abby); David (Cecelia) Tolias (grandchildren: Liam, Nathan, Matthew, and one on the way); and Ashley (Bryan) Taylor of Liberty, SC (grandchildren: Alexis, Dante, Jason, and Aiden); her sister, Joanne Campbell; and two brothers, Douglas Lee and Terry (Denise) Lee.
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at George Funeral Home (social distancing will be encouraged). The family will have a private graveside service following the visitation. Pallbearers will be Randy Boyd, Mike Pearson, Jeremy Campbell, Brandon Moseley, Liam Tolias, and William Luarca. The graveside service will be live streamed by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page beginning 1:00 pm Wednesday.
Those wishing to make a contribution in her memory are encouraged to donate blood to a local blood drive in her honor.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 4 to May 13, 2020.