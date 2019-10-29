T. W. Weeks, Jr.
WHITE POND - Funeral services for Thurmond Willie "T.W." Weeks, Jr., 91, of White Pond, SC, will be held at one o'clock p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC with burial in the White Pond Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be sent to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1488 Salley Rd., Salley, SC 29137. T. W. passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years Betty Lowe Weeks; daughters Elaine W. Fuller of Aiken, Joane (Earl) Burns of New Ellenton; a son Alton W. Weeks of White Pond; half-sisters Nina "Jerry" Marshall of GA, Mildred Lorenz of MD, Nita Newsome of OK; half-brother Earl Weeks of GA; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers Clinton Weeks, Gene Keith Weeks and a great grandchild Marian Kyle Holcomb.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2019