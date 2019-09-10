Ted D. Scott Jr.

Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Obituary
Ted D. Scott, Jr.
Aiken - TED DRAYTON SCOTT, JR., 71, husband of the late Gail L. Scott, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Pruitt Health, North Augusta following an extended illness.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken, Ted was a son of the late Ted Drayton and Mildred Campbell Scott, Sr. He graduated from Aiken High School, Class of '66, and was a superior athlete, lettering in football, baseball and basketball. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Korea. Ted was instrumental in creating, along with his father, Scott Crane / CSRA Rigging and Millwright Corp. prior to suffering a stroke 15 years ago. He was a member of Couchton Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristi Yaughn (James), Keri McGee (Chris); grandchildren, Ashley Yaughn, Joey Yaughn, all of Aiken; sister, Vicki Taylor (Charles), Williston; brother, Todd Scott (Sara), Couchton; brother-in-law, Marvin Ruspakka (Audrey), Champion, MI; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, September 11th beginning at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock with The Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon officiating. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 10, 2019
