Terri Chesshire Dunham
AIKEN - Terri Lynn Dunham, 58, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday July 22nd, 2020 at her Aiken residence after a valiant battle with cancer. Terri was born in Charleston, South Carolina and has made Aiken county her home for the past 15 years where she was actively involved in her church at Calvary Chapel of Aiken. Terri was known for her strong faith in the Lord Jesus, her love for her family and friends, and a passion for cooking, gardening, and ceramics. Terri is survived by her husband William Christopher " Chris" Dunham of Aiken,SC, her son Adam (& Andrea) Christopher Dunham of Aiken, SC, her daughter Holly (& Matt) Lynn Collier of Chas., SC, her grandson Kai Christopher Collier of Chas.,SC., her 3 older brothers Bill, Skipper, and Mark Chesshire, and her older sister Delma Sprague. Terri was the daughter of the late Howard Chesshire of Chas., SC and Mary Lough Chesshire of Chas., SC. Due to the pandemic, a graveside service for the immediate family will be held Monday July 27th, 2020 at the Graniteville cemetery. A memorial for family and friends will be held in both Aiken & Charleston following the recovery of the pandemic. Flower & gifts may be sent to the COLE FUNERAL HOME, 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY, AIKEN, SC 29801. 803-648-7175. www.colefuneralhomeinc.net