Terri Derrick Ergle
Ms. Terri Ergle
AIKEN - Ms. Terri Derrick Ergle, 61, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Ergle was born in Augusta, Ga. She retired from Aiken Regional Medical Center with medical services with 39 years of service. Terri loved the beach but most of all she loved spending time with her parents, her brother, her children, and especially her grandbabies.
Surviving is her parents, Ray and Helen Derrick, of Aiken, SC; her daughter, Kirby Brown (Kenny) and her son, Steven Ergle (Margreth), all of Graniteville, SC; her brother, Tommy Derrick (Birgit), of Aiken, SC, and her grandchildren: Kaylie Batchelor, Kenleigh Brown, and Axl Ergle.
A memorial gathering will be Monday evening from 5:30 until 8:30 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Ergle family.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
