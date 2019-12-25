|
|
Terri Haynes
AIKEN - Terri Lynn Haynes, 66, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her residence.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Shellhouse Funeral Home (924 Hayne Ave.). Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with The Rev. Lee Phillips officiating. Interment will be held in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be
Born in Waynesville, NC, Terri Lynn was a daughter of the late Van C. and Betty Snyder Haynes. She was a lifelong Aiken County resident and worked as a maintenance mechanic for SRP. Terri Lynn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two cousins, Danny (Sheila) Jones, Karen (Larry) Thompson; one niece, Jessica (John) Smith; two nephews, Blake (Jessica) Jones, Ian Thompson; three great-nieces and two great-nephews, as well as many friends and loved ones.
In addition to her parents, Terri Lynn was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Carlise Haynes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC 29803.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020