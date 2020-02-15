Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Terry Lankford
Gaston - Mr. Terry Lee Lankford, 64, of Gaston, SC, husband of the late Debra Prescott Lankford, entered into rest on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Born in Augusta, GA and a resident of Gaston, SC, for the past twenty years, he was a son of Daisy Blackmon Wren, Langley, SC and the late Ira Leroy Lankford. He retired from CSI and enjoyed auto racing.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his siblings, Jerry Lankford and his wife, Suzanne, Langley, SC and the late Vickie Lankford and a nephew, Jerry Matthew Lankford, Langley, SC.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 26, 2020
