Terry Lankford
Gaston - Mr. Terry Lee Lankford, 64, of Gaston, SC, husband of the late Debra Prescott Lankford, entered into rest on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Born in Augusta, GA and a resident of Gaston, SC, for the past twenty years, he was a son of Daisy Blackmon Wren, Langley, SC and the late Ira Leroy Lankford. He retired from CSI and enjoyed auto racing.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his siblings, Jerry Lankford and his wife, Suzanne, Langley, SC and the late Vickie Lankford and a nephew, Jerry Matthew Lankford, Langley, SC.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 26, 2020