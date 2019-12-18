|
The Honorable Julian Williams
Langley - The Honorable Julian Myer Williams, 83, beloved husband of fifty years to Mrs. Elina E. Williams, of Langley, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Along with his parents, Judge Williams was preceded in death by his sister, Gay Nell Pope, his brother Eugene O'Neal and a grandson who was killed in Afghanistan, Stephen Thompson, USMC.
Judge Williams was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Owen and Lillie Mae Williams. A retired U.S. Air Force MSgt with 28 1/2 years of service, Judge Williams proudly and with honor served his country in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars earning twenty-one medals, forty-three decorations- over sixty commendations total. Judge Williams was a retired summary court judge with 8 years of service. He was a Langley-Bath and Clearwater High School graduate and attended numerous colleges during his decorated military career. A member of Aiken Masonic Lodge #156 A.F.M, Judge Williams was a 32deg. Master Mason, a Shriner and a life member of the V.F.W. He attended Langley First Baptist Church.
Surviving with his wife, Elina, are three children: Janice Paulette Koss (Allen) and Teresa Ann Thompson, all of Tulsa, OK and Peter O. Williams (Laura), of Florida; a nephew, Rick Pope, of Augusta, GA; six grandchildren: Charlene Elina Williams, Joseph Koss, Timothy Koss, Trevor Koss, Christopher Thompson and Austin Thompson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service with Pastor Richard Wilson and The Honorable Judge Gibson O. Fallaw officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, South Carolina with Full Military Honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Masonic Rites accorded by Aiken Masonic Lodge #156 A.F.M.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Timothy and Trevor Koss, honorary grandsons: Patrick and Jeremy Barton, the brethren of Aiken Masonic Lodge #156 A.F.M., fellow Judges and area police officers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Langley First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 321, Langley, S.C. 29834.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019