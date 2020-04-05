|
Thelma Cassandra Meacham
AIKEN - On March 29, 2020, Thelma Cassandra Meacham entered into eternal rest. She was 72 years old.
Cassandra was a native of Aiken, SC, where she resided at the time of her passing. However, she spent many years of her life living in Maryland. She worked at North Virginia Community College for 23 years as a Professor of Speech Communication, and retired in 2010.
She received her Baccalaureate Degree in Speech and Drama from Hampton Institute, where she also became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She went on to receive Master's Degrees in Elementary Education, and in Theater from the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
She is survived by her brother, Allen M. Meacham, Sr. of Baltimore, MD, her nieces, Sonja R. Menefee of Smyrna, GA, Ora Williams of Oakland, CA, Lily O'toole, of Rohnert Park, CA and her nephews, Michael E. Menefee, of Chevy Chase, MD, and Allen Meacham, Jr. of Baltimore, MD, as well as many other cousins and close friends.
In light of the current pandemic, a memorial service is being planned for a future date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 15, 2020