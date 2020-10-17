1/1
Thelma Napier
Thelma Napier
Warrenville - Ms. Thelma Joyce Napier, age 84, beloved wife of the late Clarence Napier, entered into rest on Friday morning October 16th, 2020 at NHC Health Care in North Augusta.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Evie) Duncan, Robbie (Pennye) Duncan; grandchildren; Keri (Jeff) Biddle, Kristen (Jason) McCollum, Seth Duncan, Brooke (Nolan) Meyer; great grandchildren, Cameron Biddle, Jake Biddle, Blake McCollum, Macee McCollum, Emerson Meyer; and special niece and nephew, Maria Palmer and Wallace Weeks. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; Rev. Peniel and Lillian Jones Collins; sister and brother in law, Betty (Yarborough) Weeks.
Ms. Napier was a Cloth Inspector for the Swint Division of Graniteville Company and was a member of the Gloverville First Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday October 18th, 2020 in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 4pm with the Rev. Steve Cartin and Ronnie Duncan Officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Jeff, Cameron, and Jake Biddle, Jason and Blake McCollum, Seth Duncan and Nolan Meyer.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family is requesting that everyone attending the funeral please wear a facial covering and social distance. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
OCT
18
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
OCT
18
Interment
Warrenville Cemetery.
