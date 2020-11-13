1/1
Thelma Richards
Thelma Richards
Aiken - Mrs. Thelma Blevins Richards, 92, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
Mrs. Richards was born in Piney Creek, NC, a daughter of the late Howard J. and Grace Thompson Blevins. She had been a resident of Aiken since 2008, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing.
She is survived by her son, John (Carol) McAllister, Aiken, daughter, Patricia McAllister, Indian Trail, NC; step sons, Herbert (Sandy) Richards, Charlotte, NC, Ronald (Betsy) Jesse Richards, Wake Forest, NC, Hurley James Richards, Norfolk, VA; grandchildren, Jason McAllister, Anna Carol McAllister, Kammy Ruettgers, Tara Wing, Justin Richards, Zackary Richards; great grandchildren, Evelyn McAllister, Jacob Ruettgers, Ryan Ruettgers, Jessica Wing, Megan Wing, Brianna McAllister, Hayden Richards, Berkley Richards; great great grandchildren, Cason Plyler, Lawson Plyler; sisters, Betty Miller, Taylors, SC, Ann Jones, Burlington, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack McAllister and Herbert Drewry Richards, and a sister, Mary Jean Caffee.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bethany Cemetery with the Reverend Lee Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Aiken Heart Association, P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
Mrs. Richards' online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
