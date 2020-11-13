Thelma Richards
Aiken - Mrs. Thelma Blevins Richards, 92, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
Mrs. Richards was born in Piney Creek, NC, a daughter of the late Howard J. and Grace Thompson Blevins. She had been a resident of Aiken since 2008, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing.
She is survived by her son, John (Carol) McAllister, Aiken, daughter, Patricia McAllister, Indian Trail, NC; step sons, Herbert (Sandy) Richards, Charlotte, NC, Ronald (Betsy) Jesse Richards, Wake Forest, NC, Hurley James Richards, Norfolk, VA; grandchildren, Jason McAllister, Anna Carol McAllister, Kammy Ruettgers, Tara Wing, Justin Richards, Zackary Richards; great grandchildren, Evelyn McAllister, Jacob Ruettgers, Ryan Ruettgers, Jessica Wing, Megan Wing, Brianna McAllister, Hayden Richards, Berkley Richards; great great grandchildren, Cason Plyler, Lawson Plyler; sisters, Betty Miller, Taylors, SC, Ann Jones, Burlington, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack McAllister and Herbert Drewry Richards, and a sister, Mary Jean Caffee.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bethany Cemetery with the Reverend Lee Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Aiken Heart Association
, P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
