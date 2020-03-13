Home

Thelma Hewitt
Thelma Stroud Hewitt Obituary
Thelma Stroud Hewitt, 92, resident of Santee, South Carolina, widow of William J. Hewitt, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2020. Born July 5, 1927 in Tabor City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Walter Enoch Stroud and Ora Cox Stroud. Thelma spent her life loving and caring for all of the members of her family. Thelma is survived by a daughter, Carolyn H. Marshall (Sherwood) of Easley, SC, two sons, William J. Hewitt, Jr. (Paula) of Summerville, SC, and Phillip Marvin Hewitt of Aiken, SC; and one daughter that preceded her in death, Melodie H. Walsh (Dennis); eight grandchildren, Jenika M. Sears (John), John S. Marshall (Jordan), Matthew P. Hewitt (Katherine), Clifford J. Hewitt (Ali), Holly H. Robertson (Michael), Ashlie Ewers (Tom), Tiffany Butler (Chris), and Brian Walsh (Tiffany); 17 great grandchildren; Mrs. Hewitt was also predeceased by her siblings, Floyd Stroud, Bruce Stroud, Tommy Stroud, Ruth Stroud, and Ruby Stroud. Mrs. Hewitt's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will miss her dearly. They all loved their Mother, Momma, Meme, Ganny, and Granny. She had a lot of different names, but they were all names of love from her family. Cox Collins Funeral Home in Mullins, SC is assisting the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 13, 2020
