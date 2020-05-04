Or Copy this URL to Share

AIKEN - Mr. Theodore Franklin, age 74, of Aiken, SC entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call his daughter, Mrs. Tiffany Williams @ 803-220-9811 or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



