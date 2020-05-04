Theodore Franklin
AIKEN - Mr. Theodore Franklin, age 74, of Aiken, SC entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call his daughter, Mrs. Tiffany Williams @ 803-220-9811 or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
