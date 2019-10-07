Theodore Wienke "Ted"
AIKEN - Mr. Theodore Arthur "Ted" Wienke, 76, widower of the late Karen Sue Caughron Wienke, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Kouts, IN, Ted was a son of the late Edward and Mildred Krug Wienke. He worked as a Computer Analyst at the Savannah River Site. Ted was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Aiken.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jennifer Morlan, Warrenville, SC, Jeanine (Patrick) Stovall, Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Jamie Morlan, Elizabeth Morlan (Hunter) Crenshaw, Jordan Stovall, Sarah Stovall, Tanner Stovall, Austin Stovall and a great-granddaughter, Emberleigh Crenshaw.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Huber and brother, Charles Wienke.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Aiken with The Rev. Lee Phillips and the The Rev. Donnie Bates officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow the funeral in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be directed to the
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16, 2019