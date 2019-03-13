Theresa Lake
GRANITEVILLE - Ms. Theresa Kathryne Lake, 68, of 105 Mack Lane, entered into rest March 12, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Ms. Lake was a member of the Carpentersville Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn L. Hardy & Sylvia V. Lake both of Graniteville; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 13, 2019