Therese A. McCreesh
AIKEN - Therese A. McCreesh, age 86, entered into rest Monday, June 22, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234).
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
AIKEN - Therese A. McCreesh, age 86, entered into rest Monday, June 22, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234).
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 24, 2020.