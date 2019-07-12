Thermice Jordan Bevelle
CONYERS, GA - Thermice Jordan Bevelle, 48, passed away on July 9, 2019.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 16, 2019, 11:30 AM, at the Jackson-Brooks Chapel in Aiken, SC.
Mrs. Bevelle was born in Aiken, South Carolina in 1971. She was a 1989 graduate of Aiken High School and a 1993 graduate of Georgia Southern University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism.
Her background in print and broadcast journalism afforded her a 28-year career in communications.
Mrs. Bevelle is survived by her husband, Everett Bevelle; a brother, Joseph Settles; and stepchildren, Joi Bevelle and Eversen Bevelle.
Thermice's journey has returned her to her beloved Aiken, SC and her love of horses.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 12, 2019