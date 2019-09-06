Theron Levi (Tim) Garvin
WAGENER - Mr. Theron Levi (Tim) Garvin, 95, entered into rest on August 30, 2019.
Mr. Garvin was born & raised in Wagener, SC. He was born in '24 to the late Brantley & Nora (Rish) Garvin of Wagener, SC. He married Margaret (Thompson) of Port Arthur, TX in '71. He began his life's journey in the US Navy as a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class in TX, '45-'46. Then, he served as a Steward for Eastern Airlines in TX. With his love of traveling, he started his own business in Beaumont, TX "Tim Garvin Travel Agency."
After selling his business, he moved back to Aiken to retire. He then joined the Clemson Extension Master Gardeners. He volunteered with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program for 30 years.
Mr. Garvin is survived by his wife Margaret, son Brant, daughter-in-law Kristy (Gunter), grandchildren Maegan & Levi, loving nieces & nephews, & his dog, Bubba.
Preceding Mr. Garvin in death were his parents & sisters: Lucille Adkinson, Naomi Johns, & Margie Eubanks.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Thaddeus Episcopal Churchyard.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 6, 2019