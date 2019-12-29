|
|
Thomas C. Schumaker
Franklin, Tenn. - Thomas C. Schumacker, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Thomas was born in Bronx, New York in 1933. He was a veteran in the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He married the late Virginia Kristinich Schumacker in 1955. He graduated from Pace University in New York. Thomas and his wife lived in Landing, New Jersey before retiring to Aiken South Carolina in 1990. Thomas worked at Colgate Palmolive Company in New York City, New York for 32 years. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia, his daughter Joan and his son Robert. Thomas is survived by his three sons and their wives, Thomas (Susan), Richard (Elisa) and Matthew (Tracey) all of Franklin, TN as well as seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Thomas' life will be in Franklin, TN.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020