Diane Jean-Marie Spletzer
AIKEN - Diane Jean-Marie Spletzer, age 69 of Aiken, SC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Diane was born in Wilmington, DE. on September 20, 1950, daughter to David and Trudie Hubbard.
She graduated from Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville Tennessee and received her Executive MBA from Vanderbilt University in Nashville Tennessee. She married Michael B. Spletzer on April 1, 2016 in Kauai. She worked as a controller and project accountant. She retired in 2018 to enjoy the lake life with her husband, sons and grandchildren.
She was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting, stained glass and gardening. She loved playing cards and spending time with her family.
Diane is preceded in death by her son Raymond Keith Harlow, parents David and Trudie Hubbard, and brothers-in-law Butch Williams and Jack Cannon.
Survivors include her loving husband of 4 years, Michael B. Spletzer; son David Harlow (Traci), son Brent Spletzer, brothers David Hubbard (Carol), Mike Hubbard (Debbie), and Mark Hubbard, sisters Sandy Williams, Eileen Cannon, Pat Shelton and Robin Hubbard, grandsons Raymond (Summer), TC, Zach, and Kyle Harlow, nephews Butchie Williams, Michael and Jonathan Hubbard, Brad Hubbard (Sarah), and James Hubbard (Alyssa), Cole Shelton and Drew Hubbard (Kayla), nieces Kaycie Williams and Terri Sciarro, great nieces and nephews Hayden and Harley Hubbard, Enzo and Vanna Sciarro, Olivia and Jacob Hubbard, Theo Hubbard, faithful companions Daisy and Jenny and more friends than can be listed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Avenue South, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:30AM with a visitation 1 hour prior to Funeral Mass. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064.
Family & friends will service as Pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Mary Catholic Church P.O Box 438 Aiken, S.C. 29802, in loving memory of Diane Jean-Marie Spletzer.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
