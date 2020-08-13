Thomas CoffeyHampton, Ga - Mr. Thomas Coffey, age 65, beloved husband of the late Georgia Kelner Coffey, entered into rest on Friday August 7th, 2020.He is survived by his daughter, Amy Coffey; son, David Coffey; grandson, Everette Wade Coffey; sisters, Mary Coffey, Linda (Preston) Bishop, Carol (Peter) Lopes; brother, Ray (Paula) Coffey; and father in law, Frank Kelner. In addition to his beloved wife, he is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Raymond and Ruby Virginia Coffey.A graveside service with Military Honors accorded by the United States Navy will be conducted on Saturday August 15th, 2020 at 11am at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, with Preston Bishop officiating. The interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends on Friday evening August 14th, 2020 from 6-8pm at the funeral home and again Saturday Morning from 10am until the time of service. The funeral procession will be escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders of South Carolina.Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at