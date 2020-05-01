Thomas Cooper Gorrell
Aiken - Thomas Cooper Gorrell (Tom) 88, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
Tom was the son of the late Lawson Marks and Eunice Cooper Gorrell of Athens, PA. He leaves his wife of 67 years, June Canavan, son Karl Gorrell (Annette) of Charleston, Kathleen Gorrell Jones (Bill) of Aiken and son Kris Gorrell (Aiken), grandchildren Nicole Gorrell Wittner (Josh), Gina Gorrell Droz (Brandon), Patrick Jones, Collin Jones and Kristen Gorrell along with six great grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by brothers Kenneth Gorrell, Dr. Robert Gorrell and sister Muriel Gorrell Benjamin.
Tom was born in Hornbrook, PA and spent his early years assisting his family on their farm in Ghent, PA. He attended High School in Athens, PA. where he met wife June. After High School Tom was accepted at Penn State University and graduated with a BS degree in nuclear physics in 1953 (Phi Beta Kappa). Straight from college Tom went to work for Dupont at the Savannah River Site to begin a 36 year career. Tom was a member of the American Nuclear Society throughout his career. His responsibilities included support for nuclear reactor operation, isotope production and reactor safety. Toward the end of his career, honorably, Tom led the Reactor technology transfer between incoming Westinghouse and Dupont Reactor managements to facilitate contract transition. He retired in 1989 as a Reactor Associate.
Tom enjoyed sports and his PSU Nittany Lions, spending time on Lake Greenwood and, his greatest joy, time with his family. He dedicated his life to his family and unselfishly shared all his time, wisdom, and love.
Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken whereby he dedicated many hours of service including financial guidance, time served as a deacon, and through tireless research, making the congregation aware of the church's historical past.
A private service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Saturday, May 2, 2020.
If so desired, memorials may be made to ACTS (340 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801), First Presbyterian Church of Aiken (224 Barnwell Ave. NW, Aiken, SC 29801), or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 1 to May 6, 2020.