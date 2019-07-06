Thomas Duncan Gillis
AIKEN - Thomas Duncan Gillis, age 73, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Thomas was born September 5, 1945 in Kilmarnock, Scotland to the late John and Dorothy Gillis. He proudly served in the US Air Force and retired as a commercial airline mechanic and inspector. Thomas had made Aiken, SC his home for the past 15 years, having previously lived in San Diego, CA. He enjoyed model railroads and was passionate about guns and competitive shooting. He was a member of Savannah River Gun Club.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Jackson Gillis and a sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Brian Tripp.
Services will be private and contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter (FOTAS), PO Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 6, 2019