Thomas Edward Jefferson
WILLISTON - Mr, Thomas E. Jefferson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, GA. Graveside services for Mr. Jefferson will be conducted on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Young Rosemary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Phinice Young and Elder Lillie Young officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc & Cremation Service.
Mr. Jefferson is survived by his wife, Cathey Jefferson, Williston, SC, a daughter; Tiffany Jefferson, Aiken, SC , son; Steven Barrett, Aiken, SC, 4 sisters; Elizabeth (Jack) Coleman, Eartha (Ben) Holmes, Lavern Jefferson, all of Williston SC , Sheron Odom, Lauren, SC, one brothers; Marion Jefferson, Jr. Williston, SC, three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends call the residence of his wife Cathey Jefferson, 1112 Blacks Drive, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
** Family is accepting limited visitors (due to Covid-19) please call prior to visiting. Masks are Required **

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4, 2020.
