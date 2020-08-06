1/1
Thomas Jack Atnipp
Greenville - Thomas Jack Atnipp, 84, husband of the late Patricia Atnipp, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Baptist Easley Hospital, Easley SC.
A native of San Angelo, TX, Thomas (better known as Tom) was the son of the late William F. (Jack) Atnipp and the late Hazel Crockett Atnipp. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by his son, William Jack Atnipp. He was an army veteran.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Finley (Joey) from Easley SC and Kimberly Atnipp from N. Augusta SC; step son, Randy Atnipp from N. Augusta SC; two granddaughters, Kimberly Watford (Eddie) from Liberty SC and Jessica Crook (Corey) from Liberty SC; one grandson, Blake Finley (Lacey) from Easley SC; two step grandsons, Ray Atnipp (Kayla) from Beech Island, SC and Matt Atnipp (Jennifer) from N. Augusta SC; two step granddaughters, Rechelle Atkinson (Matt) from Warrenville, SC and Crystal Atnipp (Drake) from N. Augusta SC; great granddaughters, Emily Watford and Elena Crook both from Liberty, SC; five great grandsons, Hunter Watford and Carson Crook both from Liberty, SC, Atticus Gillespie, Ryder Finley and Memphis Finley all from Easley, SC; two step great grandsons, Dalton DuPriest from N. Augusta SC and Ray Atnipp from Beech Island SC; four step great granddaughters, Brinley and Lexi Atkinson both from Warrenville SC; Kaylee DuPriest from N. Augusta SC and Kinsey Atnipp from Beech Island SC; two sisters, Margie Bryan (Thomas) and Dollie Adams both of San Angelo, TX.
Due to the pandemic, a small graveside service will be held for the family Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020 at 3pm at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Ridge Spring, SC.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2020.
